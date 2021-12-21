DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Local health leaders urge the community to stay vigilant ahead of the holiday weekend.
Memorial Health reported hospitalizations increased by 15% in the past 7 days. Doctors urge people to take all precautions ahead of the weekend.
"It is concerning the amount of COVID-19 activity we are seeing," said Gina Carnduff, System Director of Infection Prevention and Control for Memorial Health.
Health leaders said the best line of defense against COVID-19 is getting vaccinated. However, for those who plan to gather the holiday weekend doctors urge for people to avoid large gatherings.
"If it is a large group, wear a mask and try to distance yourself from others. If weather permits, open some windows, fresh air is really important and it can help prevent transmission of COVID," said Carnduff.
The Macon County Health Department said it's important for people to wear a mask when in public, even if you are vaccinated. Hand washing and social distancing are also encouraged to prevent and slow the spread of infection.
"We must all take precautions during the holiday season, especially when gathering," said Emily O'Connell, health educator.
Ahead of gathering, health officials encourage people to get COVID-19 tested. There are at-home tests available over the counter.
