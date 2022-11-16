URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and doctors are reminding people that it's not just smokers that can be affected.
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Scott Cook explains how lung cancer is the most common tumor in both men and women. While it is the most common disease, it is often found late.
“The problem is that most lung cancers, when it shows up or diagnosed, it’s untreatable surgically. It’s spread elsewhere in the body, or the ribs, or the brain or whatever so therefore those people can only get radiation and chemotherapy and not curative surgery.” said Cook.
Cook also mentions how out of the 90% of smokers that have lung cancer later on in life, there is still that 10% of people that don't.
“There are a group about 10% of the population that get lung cancer that don’t smoke and so it’s important to try to find them also so when you develop a cough or chest pain or discomfort then you should get a chest x-ray.” explained Cook.
Age and genetics can play a major role as well.
“Really after the age of 50 generally and people that have a history of 40 to 50 pack year smoking even though they’ve stopped.” stated Cook.
OSF Medical Center in Urbana will be offering low dose CT screening for lung cancer starting next month.
