DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Local health professionals are urging people to schedule appointments for annual health screenings.
During the pandemic, Memorial Health System reported a number of annual appointments like cancer screenings and yearly physical were canceled because of COVID-19. When doctors offices reopened, many rescheduled their appointments, but others opted not to. Karen Oesch, mammography coordinator for Decatur Memorial Hospital Breast Center, said her office made sure to call everyone to reschedule when the office reopened last year.
"We would tell them you really shouldn't skip a whole year, but if you do skip, please don't think, oh, I'm sure I did it last year and skip for a second year, because then before you know it you missed two years in a row and that's bad," she said.
The Breast Center reported 1 and 8 women will have breast cancer in their lifetime. Oesch said that's why it's important for women to get their annual screening to detect disease early.
"We just see too often people don't get their mammogram and when they do finally come in they have a large mass and we can't fix it sometimes," Oesch said. "If we find something and it's very small, it's curable. Early detection is the best answer for breast cancer."
Decatur Memorial will hold a free breast cancer screening during the month of October. The screening will take place in the Breast Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Patients need to make an appointment and must have a primary care physician. For more information, call 217-876-4377.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.