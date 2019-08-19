LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and Memorial Medical Center are warning the public about the dangers of vaping.
The use of e-cigarettes has become one of the fastest growing trends among the tween and teen crowd. According to Dr. Christopher Rivera kids as young as 9 are using e-cigarettes.
"It's one of the most prevalent things that's arising in the youth. 1 in 5 high schoolers, and if you can believe it 1 and 20 middle schoolers are using a vape on a regular basis," said Dr. Rivera.
The local physician warns these water vapes come in a variety of flavors, which are appealing to youth. However, just like cigarettes, vapes also contain different amounts of nicotine.
"Nicotine is a harmful chemical that's in e-cigarettes," said Dr. Rivera. "It is highly addictive, and so we are seeing that this turns into addictive habits for youth."
He added smokeless tobacco contains several harmful chemicals like formaldehyde, which is known to cause cancer. Dr. Rivera said that while vaping has not been out as long as cigarettes, doctors do know the lasting effects it can have on kids are significant.
"Middle school and high school students' brains are still in the development phase all the way up to mid-20's," he said. Nicotine can effect brain development and brain growth particularly in the area of learning, memory and even mood."
Vapes can come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Dr. Rivera encourages parents to educate themselves, in addition to their kids to warn them of the dangers.
"There is so much misinformation out there, whether it's social media or things (kids) see on TV or in movies," he explained. "There is this misconception that it's harmless water vapor, when really it's dangerous, especially to our youth."
Poison control centers have managed 2,439 exposure cases about e-cigarette devices and liquid nicotine as of July 31, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers. The American Heart Association estimates at least 1 in 4 teenagers are vaping from results of a 2015 survey of more than 15,000 teens nationwide.
For more information about vaping and how parents can talk with their kids click here.