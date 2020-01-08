(WAND) – Hospitals across the country are seeing more cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the cases have been spreading faster, causing more hospitalizations for children then usual.
Hospitals in Illinois, New York, Kentucky, North Dakota and Louisiana are reporting more cases. In some cities, emergency rooms are full, and it can take hours just to be seen.
Dr. Dan McGee, a pediatric hospital at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, told TODAY he’s never seen RSV come on so strong so early in the season.
Experts are not sure why RSV season is more prevalent and serious this year. Some say it could be due to the sudden changes in weather. The change from mild to cold, and from wintry mix to dry could cause the virus to mutate.
RSV shares many symptoms with the flu. Doctors can test to see if children have flu, RSV or rhinovirus, aka the common cold. While most cases of RSV are mild and resolve themselves in a few days or weeks, some children become very ill.
Even if children are hospitalized for RSV, doctors can only help them breathe better and have no medications that effectively treat it.
Doctors say the virus, which is extremely contagious, is common but cases can range from mild to severe and re-infection can sometimes also occur.
The best way to prevent it is to practice handwashing, avoid those who are sick, avoiding large crowds and cleaning high-touched surfaces at home, according to doctors.
NBC News contributed to this report