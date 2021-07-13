DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Health leaders urge to not let guard down and COVID-19 delta variant becomes more prominent in central Illinois.
Dr. Ryan Jennings of HSHS Illinois said the delta variant is a mutant of the original strain and is more infectious.
"It spreads from person-to-person much more easily, which is why it's basically taken over as the most prevalent variant of the disease," Jennings said.
Jennings said the new strain is found mainly in areas with low vaccination rates. He used Missouri as an example, stating the delta variant is making a tremendous impact on the health care system there.
However, Jennings assured that areas where there are high vaccination rates rate aren't seeing the new strain spread nearly as much.
"The vaccine seems to be very effective against the delta variant, but it also means where there are pockets with low vaccination rates it spreads and will likely cause significant disease," Jennings said.
Doctors said now is the time to roll up sleeves and get the shot. Since kids under the age of 12 can't get the shot, Jennings it is important for families to make sure they get the vaccine to protect everyone.
"The best thing that can happen is that those around them (kids) are vaccinated. Really, that is one of the biggest reasons to protect your family and keep your family safe," he said.
While masking is not required for people who are vaccinated, Jennings shared masking will return, however, he still encourages people to watch their distance and wash their hands to prevent further spread.
