Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.