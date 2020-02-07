DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Snow and winter go hand-in-hand, but so do health issues.
Doctors warn heavy, wet snow can trigger heart attacks in at-risk populations.
So called 'heart attack snow' earns its name from the physical strain it puts on your body. This type of snow typically falls when the temperature is right at or slightly below freezing. The elderly and those who have not worked out in a while are most at risk for a cardiac event.
"Things you can do to mitigate your risk somewhat: if you don't have to shovel, don't," said Dr. Patrick Murphy, a doctor with the Prairie Heart Institute at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. "Let the snow melt. But if you have to get your driveways and sidewalks cleared, go do small amounts at a time."
The other major key: treat snow shoveling like the physical work it is.
"Drink some fluids," Murphy said. "Warm up like any other physical activity."
Doctors recommend watching out for chest pain and shortness of breath, two common signs of a heart attack.