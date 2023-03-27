MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) — A documentary from Illinois resident Jason Lindsey has won the Best Documentary award at the World Water Film Festival held in New York City.
"Mussel Grubbing" explores the work being done in the upper Sangamon River regarding freshwater mussels. The film follows a citizen scientist's journey of discovery and showcases how everyday people in Illinois are supporting science in ways that are essential to the well-being of their local environment. By finding a diverse collection of healthy mussels, they are ensuring a healthy river, which in turn means a healthy community.
Director and Stream Ecologist Danelle Haake of RiverWatch explains that "the goal of this film will be to demystify the overall process of scientific research. We also want to show that community science projects are for everyone, and no experience in science is required to participate."
The film was one of only two films that opened the United Nations 2023 World Water Conference.
More information about the film can be found on the director's website at jasonlindsey.com/Mussel-Grubbing/1.
