SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Former Governor Bruce Rauner issued pardons and record expungements for 30 people during his last full day on the job.
Among those Rauner pardoned was Grover Thompson, a man who died in prison after being convicted of attempted murder in Mount Vernon in 1981 and who was cleared of the crime after his death.
The governor also pardoned Matthew Sinclair, a former University of Illinois football staffer who served 18 months probation for unlawful use of a weapon.
Rauner also commuted the sentences of four people, including one of the sentences of Jonathan Morgan, who is serving prison time for killing his grandparents.
A full list of those commutations and pardons is available below.