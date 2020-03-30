(WAND) - The Department of Defense has announced the first death of a service member, according to a release from the department.
DOD said a New Jersey Army National Guardsman died from COVID-19 complications on Saturday. The person was hospitalized on March 21 after testing positive, the agency said.
In a statement, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said "this is a stinging loss for our military community, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community. The news of this loss strengthens our resolve to work ever more closely with our inter-agency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19."
DOD said they made dramatic changes to try and protect service members and civilian employees, contractors and families. The measures have included the termination of certain work and training activities. Also, social distancing and testing have been ramped up according to the Department of Defense.