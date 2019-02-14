Does chocolate really make the perfect Valentine's Day gift?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - What makes a better gift on Valentine's Day − flowers or chocolate?
One candy store in Springfield has the right fix for anyone who says chocolate.
Pease's has been a staple in Springfield since the early 1900's.
The store manager, Nick Fuchs, says Valentine's Day is its busiest day of the year.
"It's pretty much non-stop, open to close," Fuchs said. "A lot of chocolate strawberries and boxed chocolates, people have been calling in and ordering chocolates, it's just constant."
The store's most popular item is chocolate covered strawberries. In preparation for the day, workers have been in the store around the clock.
"We've had people in as early as three in the morning the past couple of days," Fuchs said.
Fuchs estimates the store went through 3,000 - 4,000 pounds of strawberries.