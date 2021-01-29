CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire in Charleston claimed the lives of a dog and cat, firefighters said.
Responders said a resident of 6150 N. County Road 1400 E. returned home at 9:58 a.m. Friday to find smoke coming from the house. A neighbor notified authorities and the Lincoln Fire Protection District was dispatched.
Crows arrived and reported smoke venting from the front door. Further examination found the fire to be in the basement.
The fire was upgraded to a mutual aid box alarm, firefighters deployed a hose line and an aggressive interior fire attack started. Responders said they found fire traveling up through the walls and into the attic.
Crews ventilated smoke from the structure and responders salvaged undamaged belongings.
The Charleston Fire Department helped with an ambulance and a chief officer, while Ashmore and Hutton fire departments provided equipment and manpower.
The state fire marshal investigated the fire. the cause is undetermined and authorities do not suspect arson.
No injuries to any people were reported.
