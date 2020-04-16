DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) − A dog and a cat were rescued from a Thursday night fire, responders said.
Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of North Edward Street at 7:41 p.m. for the report of a home on fire. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic, along with smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home.
Crews completed extensive overhaul in their response. They had the fire under control just over 2.5 hours later.
No people had to be relocated. The cause remains under investigation.
Check back at WANDTV.com for updates as they become available.