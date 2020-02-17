(WAND) - An invention is making your dog's bark mean something. The “Cuss Collar” will say a swear word each time your dog barks while they wear it.
The $60 gag gift was created by the company, MSCF. They specialize in unique products.
Don’t worry the company said the collar doesn’t harm your dog and it’s not intended for anti-barking training.
The collar is made from 100 percent leather and a stainless-steel buckle. It requires two AAA batteries.
However, the gift has been popular because it’s already sold out. No word on if the company plans to restock.