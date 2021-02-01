DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A dog lost his life after jumping from an interstate overpass in the Danville area, animal control officials said.
A Facebook post from the Vermilion County Animal Regulations and Animal Shelter described the response of animal control officers to the scene when this happened Sunday. They said Officer Hanah received a call after a witness saw the dog jump.
The officer hurried to the area and found the dog unable to walk while far down a steep hill off the road. The officer went down under the interstate, made a sling out of a blanket and tried to lift him up the hill with the help of the Good Samaritan who called the report in.
Backup was needed and a local fire department arrived. They were able to put the dog on a gurney and hoist him up.
Hanah rushed the dog to the U of I veterinary hospital, where he died from severe injuries that came from the 50 to 60 foot drop. Officials said they are thankful for the last few hours the dog had with them and that he "was able to feel love, compassion and empathy."
Officials took the time to recognize Officer Hanah's work, saying she spent hours outside working to get the dog to safety. She waited with him and give him blankets while waiting for the fire department.
"Our officers work hard every day, doing the most amazing things for their community," the Facebook post said. "We are so thankful for each one of them. Sometimes their work goes unnoticed, and is far from glamorous, but know these officers have hearts of gold and be proud to have them as your county officers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.