RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A dog lost his life after a tragic fire in Rantoul this morning.
According to the News-Gazette fire departments responded to 1105 Fairlawn Dr. at 10:39 for reports of a fire. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke showing from the roof area.
Home occupant, Linda Ash, left the house 45 minutes before the fire broke out.
Two dogs were inside, one died from smoke inhalation.
The fire started in the kitchen, but the cause is still unknown.
Crews estimated a $100,000 total in damages.