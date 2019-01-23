MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A structure collapsed and a pet died in a Mattoon fire.
Firefighters say they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a building located at 7978 Old State Road. Crews report hearing and feeling explosions as they approached.
Firefighters watched half of the building collapse after starting a defensive attack on the structure, which involved multiple hand lines. They say the building and contents are a total loss. A dog that was the family’s pet did not survive.
There were no people injured and the fire remains under investigation.
The Lincoln Fire Protection District, which is located in Mattoon, helped at the scene. Crews cleared the area a nearly three-hour response.