SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - We have some happy news to report! A dog that was rescued from a Springfield mobile home fire is recovering.
Missy was found unresponsive when firefighters searched the mobile home in the 3400 block of North Peoria Rd. Thursday evening.
Fire and smoke was coming out of the mobile home in the Northbrook Mobile Home Community.
Crews used a pet oxygen mask on Missy for more than 30 minutes. They used blankets to warm her.
They were initially not optimistic she would recover.
However, they said eventually came to and is now doing just fine.
She was treated and released by an emergency vet.