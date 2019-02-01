hills dog food

(WAND) - Hill’s Pet Nutrition is voluntarily recalling select canned dog food products due to high levels of Vitamin D.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but ingesting elevated levels can lead to vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.

Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels, can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.

In the United States, the affected canned dog foods were distributed at pet stores and veterinary clinics nationwide. 

The recall does not affect dry food or treats. 

If you purchased the recalled food, return it where you bought it for a full refund.

For more information, call Hill’s Pet Nutrition at 1-800-445-5777.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition said the elevated levels of Vitamin D was due to a supplier error. 

One pet owner reported their dog showing signs of elevated Vitamin D levels after eating the food.

"We care deeply about all pets and are committed to providing pet parents with safe and high quality products.  Hill’s has identified and isolated the error and, to prevent this from happening again, we have required our supplier to implement additional quality testing prior to their release of ingredients.  In addition to our existing safety processes, we are adding our own further testing of incoming ingredients," the company posted.

Recalled products include:

Product NameSKU NumberLot Code/Date Code
Hill's® Prescription Diet® c/d® Multicare Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz3384102020T10
102020T25
Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz3389102020T04
102020T10
102020T19
102020T20
Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 5.5oz3390102020T11
112020T23
122020T07
Hill's® Prescription Diet® z/d® Canine 5.5oz5403102020T17
112020T22
Hill's® Prescription Diet® g/d® Canine 13oz7006112020T19
112020T20
Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine 13oz7008092020T30
102020T07
102020T11
112020T22
112020T23
Hill's® Prescription Diet® j/d® Canine 13oz7009112020T20
Hill's® Prescription Diet® k/d® Canine 13oz7010102020T10
102020T11
Hill's® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine 13oz7017092020T30
102020T11
102020T12
Hill's® Prescription Diet® z/d® Canine 13oz7018102020T04
112020T22
Hill's® Prescription Diet® Metabolic + Mobility Canine Vegetable & Tuna Stew 12.5oz10086102020T05
102020T26
Hill's® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5oz10129102020T04
102020T21
Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5oz10423102020T17
102020T19
112020T04
Hill's® Prescription Diet® Derm Defense® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz10509102020T05
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Small & Toy Breed Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 5.8oz4969102020T18
Hill's® Science Diet® Puppy Chicken & Barley Entrée 13oz7036102020T12
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz7037102020T13
102020T14
112020T23
112020T24
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Turkey & Barley Dog Food 13oz7038102020T06
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Dog Food 13oz7040102020T13
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Light with Liver Dog Food 13oz7048112020T19
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz7055092020T31
102020T13
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz7056092020T31
112020T20
112020T24
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Turkey & Barley Entrée 13oz7057112020T19
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew dog food 12.5oz10452102020T14
102020T21
Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Youthful Vitality Chicken & Vegetable Stew dog food 12.5oz10763102020T04
102020T05
112020T11