(WAND) - Hill’s Pet Nutrition is voluntarily recalling select canned dog food products due to high levels of Vitamin D.
Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but ingesting elevated levels can lead to vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.
Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels, can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.
In the United States, the affected canned dog foods were distributed at pet stores and veterinary clinics nationwide.
The recall does not affect dry food or treats.
If you purchased the recalled food, return it where you bought it for a full refund.
For more information, call Hill’s Pet Nutrition at 1-800-445-5777.
Hill’s Pet Nutrition said the elevated levels of Vitamin D was due to a supplier error.
One pet owner reported their dog showing signs of elevated Vitamin D levels after eating the food.
"We care deeply about all pets and are committed to providing pet parents with safe and high quality products. Hill’s has identified and isolated the error and, to prevent this from happening again, we have required our supplier to implement additional quality testing prior to their release of ingredients. In addition to our existing safety processes, we are adding our own further testing of incoming ingredients," the company posted.
Recalled products include:
|Product Name
|SKU Number
|Lot Code/Date Code
|Hill's® Prescription Diet® c/d® Multicare Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz
|3384
|102020T10
|102020T25
|Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz
|3389
|102020T04
|102020T10
|102020T19
|102020T20
|Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 5.5oz
|3390
|102020T11
|112020T23
|122020T07
|Hill's® Prescription Diet® z/d® Canine 5.5oz
|5403
|102020T17
|112020T22
|Hill's® Prescription Diet® g/d® Canine 13oz
|7006
|112020T19
|112020T20
|Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Canine 13oz
|7008
|092020T30
|102020T07
|102020T11
|112020T22
|112020T23
|Hill's® Prescription Diet® j/d® Canine 13oz
|7009
|112020T20
|Hill's® Prescription Diet® k/d® Canine 13oz
|7010
|102020T10
|102020T11
|Hill's® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine 13oz
|7017
|092020T30
|102020T11
|102020T12
|Hill's® Prescription Diet® z/d® Canine 13oz
|7018
|102020T04
|112020T22
|Hill's® Prescription Diet® Metabolic + Mobility Canine Vegetable & Tuna Stew 12.5oz
|10086
|102020T05
|102020T26
|Hill's® Prescription Diet® w/d® Canine Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5oz
|10129
|102020T04
|102020T21
|Hill's® Prescription Diet® i/d® Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5oz
|10423
|102020T17
|102020T19
|112020T04
|Hill's® Prescription Diet® Derm Defense® Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5oz
|10509
|102020T05
|Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Small & Toy Breed Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 5.8oz
|4969
|102020T18
|Hill's® Science Diet® Puppy Chicken & Barley Entrée 13oz
|7036
|102020T12
|Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz
|7037
|102020T13
|102020T14
|112020T23
|112020T24
|Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Turkey & Barley Dog Food 13oz
|7038
|102020T06
|Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Dog Food 13oz
|7040
|102020T13
|Hill's® Science Diet® Adult Light with Liver Dog Food 13oz
|7048
|112020T19
|Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz
|7055
|092020T31
|102020T13
|Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13oz
|7056
|092020T31
|112020T20
|112020T24
|Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Turkey & Barley Entrée 13oz
|7057
|112020T19
|Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew dog food 12.5oz
|10452
|102020T14
|102020T21
|Hill's® Science Diet® Adult 7+ Youthful Vitality Chicken & Vegetable Stew dog food 12.5oz
|10763
|102020T04
|102020T05
|112020T11