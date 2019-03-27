(WAND) - Some dog food has been recalled, because it tested positive for Salmonella.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners after three lots of Darwin's Natural Pet Products raw dog food tested positive.
The codes for each product are listed in the second group of numbers below the barcode on the package. These products are as follows.
- Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5309(11)181019, manufactured on October 19, 2018
- Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5375(11)181106, manufactured on November 11, 2018
- Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Turkey Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5339(11)181026, manufactured on October 26, 2018
If you have these lots of Darwin’s Natural Pet Food, throw them away.
Salmonella can affect both human and animal health.
The FDA is issuing an alert, because the dog food presents a serious threat to human and animal health.
The product is sold and stored frozen.
Anyone who had this dog food in their fridge or freezer need to clean and disinfect all bowls, utensils, food prep surfaces, pet bedding, toys, floors, and any other surfaces that the food or pet may have had contact with.
Clean up the pet’s feces in yards or parks where people or other animals may become exposed.
Thoroughly wash hands after handling the recalled product or cleaning up potentially contaminated items and surfaces.
Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness and death in humans and animals, especially those who are very young, very old, or have weak immune systems.
Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.
Pets do not always display symptoms when infected with Salmonella, but signs can include vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), fever, loss of appetite and/or decreased activity level. If your pet has these symptoms, consult a veterinarian promptly. You should also be aware that infected pets can shed the bacteria in their feces without showing signs of being sick.