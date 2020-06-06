DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County Animal Control is investigating after a dog was found hanging underneath a Decatur bridge Friday morning.
The Macon County Sheriff's office tells WAND News they were called Friday morning after a pitbull was seen hanging from a fence underneath the Jasper street bridge.
Vehicles passing by saw the dog and called police.
The dog was deceased when law enforcement arrived.
Details on who placed the dog there or who the dog may have belonged to have not been released but animal control is currently investigating the animal abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.