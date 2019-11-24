CHATHAM, Ontario (WAND) - A dog was spotted on the side of the road in Ontario, Canada last week while keeping five kittens warm.
Pet and Wildlife Rescue said an animal control officer picked up the family of six and took them to a shelter.
The dog, now named Serenity, has kept a close eye on her babies while at the shelter.
Serenity is currently up for adoption. Pet and Wildlife Rescue said the kittens are too young to be adopted.
Pet and Wildlife Rescue posted Serenity's story on their Facebook page.