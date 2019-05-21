RICHMOND, Va. (WAND) – A healthy dog was euthanized and buried with its owner after her will asked for it to happen.
The owner of “Emma”, a Shih Tzu mix, had explicit instructions in her will for the dog to be buried with her, according to WWBT. Beginning on March 8, the dog stayed at Chesterfield Animal Shelter for two weeks, as workers tried to convince the executor of the woman’s estate to instead sign “Emma” over so she could find a new home. Those talks went nowhere and, leaving shelter staff heartbroken, the dog was redeemed by the estate on March 22.
“Emma” was euthanized and cremated at a pet cremation center in Richmond and placed in an urn.
It is mostly illegal to bury animal and human remains together in Virginia. The state code can be found here. There are exceptions, however, for private and family-owned cemeteries.
Several people spoke out against the decision to euthanize the dog, including Dr. Kenny Lucas of the Shady Grove Animal Clinic.
“Whenever we’re faced with a euthanasia situation, it’s a very emotional situation - and beyond everything we talk about - that we need to do ethically, and we’ve taken an oath to do,” he said. “Also, it’s something we take home too. It weighs on us as professionals.”
The station reports a lawmaker in Virginia is considering a bill to end the practice of burying animals with people completely by closing loopholes.