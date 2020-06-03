DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A dog that was stolen when the Vermilion County Animal Regulations and Adoption Center was broken into on Monday night has been recovered.
According to the shelter, the building was vandalized, and dogs were let out of their kennels. One of their dogs was stolen. The rescue said they alerted police, and they are trying to find out who did this.
"It's so sad that someone would do this and take time and resources away from what really matters... Our animals. We will fix the damages, recover from feeling so violated and come back stronger as a team, shelter and community working together for one cause... Saving lives. It could have been so much worse and I'm thankful for knowing that all the animals are safe and unharmed," the shelter said in a Facebook post.
The building and one of the center's vehicles had graffiti written on them, and a door was broken into.
The center said they are in serious need of new exterior doors.
They are looking for donations for the following items:
1. Exterior Doors
2. Upgraded security measures
3. Industrial sized washer and dryer
4. Donations for new fencing
To help, click HERE.
Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.