DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A family dog saved from a burning home by a random stranger has died, according to the family.
Ruby, a pitbull mix, died Tuesday after being rescued from the burning home on Leafland Avenue on Sunday.
"I heard there was a dog in there and I thought that I would go get it,” Robert Wolf said. "They said there were dogs in there and I didn't want the dogs to burn or anything."
Wolf jumped into action and removed Ruby from the burning home. Wolf found Ruby under the coffee table and rushed her outside to his wife – a nurse at Decatur Memorial Hospital – who helped perform CPR on the dog. Ruby was taken to a Decatur veterinarian where she died.
Wolf ran back inside to try and rescue several kittens, a cat and another family dog, Duke. Wolf could not get to Duke. The smoke was too much.
"It is unfortunate that I couldn't get to him, but I could hear him crying,” he said.
Decatur firefighters rescued Duke and two kittens. They are all doing find. Two other kittens and a cat died in the fire.
For Wolf, jumping into action, and his purpose for putting his fear aside goes back several years. In June of 2014, he and his wife lost everything when their Decatur home exploded. With his background, Wolf knew he had to act.
"I was like 'well, I am going to do this now' and when I got done, I came home, changed my shirt and set back down,” he said.
Decatur firefighters said the fire started on the stove.
Two adults, and their seven-month-old daughter lived in the home. The family has another child on the way.
They did not have insurance. A fundraiser has been setup to help them get back on their feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.