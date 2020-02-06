PRETORIA, South Africa (WAND) – A dog in South Africa made the mistake of swallowing his mom’s engagement ring.
According to a Facebook, post by the Valley Farm Animal Hospital, a pointer named Pepper swallowed the ring and now his mom has an interesting story to tell about it.
The post reads “Do I look a little nauseous?" the hospital wrote with photos of Pepper. "That's because the vet has given me something to make me vomit! Not because the vet is a meanie but because I ate my Mom's engagement ring!!! Don't ask! It seemed like a good idea at the time."
Luckily the medicine given to Pepper worked and the ring back up “as good as new.” Pepper is doing well after the procedure.