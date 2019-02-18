(WAND) – The dog tag of an American soldier who died was discovered in Europe, and a St. Louis organization says it has found his family.
The discovery happened in Germany, according to the Jefferson Barracks Historic Site, which said on Facebook that a man from Holland and his son came across it. It belonged to Joseph M. Joedicke, who served in World War II.
After his death in 1995, Joedicke was buried in St. Louis at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
The Barracks group says family members of Joedicke are in contact with the Holland man, and added that he still has family, including his wife, in the St. Louis area.
Anyone who either is related to Joedicke or knows a relative is asked to call the Jefferson Barracks Historic Site at (314)615-8800.