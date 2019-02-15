RICHMOND, Va. (WAND) - A dog that was tied to a pole and intentionally set on fire has died after fighting for his life for almost a week.
It happened in Richmond, Virginia.
A brindle pit bull named Tommie was tied to a pole, covered in an accelerant, and set on fire on Feb. 10.
Witnesses saw an adult man wearing multiple layers of pants run from the scene.
Tommie was treated for burns to over 40-percent of his body at Virginia Veterinary Centers.
The dog's story quickly went viral.
Tommie passed away Feb. 15. He had just finished having his bandages changed when he stopped breathing. A rescue group working to provide care for him said his body simply gave out.
The reward for information leading to the successful arrest and conviction of the person who set him on fire is up to $25,000.