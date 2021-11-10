TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two small dogs were brought into Christian County Animal Control on Wednesday after a person reported finding them in a ditch.
Vince Harris, the director of Christian County Animal Control and Zoning, said a young woman brought them in at around 2 p.m. She said they were in a Pana ditch and she thought they might have been dumped.
According to Harris, animal control plans to hold them for at least 10 days so the owner has a chance to claim them. After that time, they will get caught up on vaccines and will be put up for adoption. They will stay with animal control until they find a new home, should an owner not come forward.
The dogs did not have any collars or tags when they were found. Harris said officials believe the dogs could be collie mixes.
After the 10-day wait period, a person interested in adopting one of the dogs should contact Christian County Animal Control by calling (217)824-5433.
