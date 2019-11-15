(WAND) – Scientists are looking for 10,000 pets to study aging in canines. The study will be the largest study ever.
Scientists hope to collect data on vet records, DNA samples, gut microbes and information on food and walks. Five hundred of the dogs in the study will be given a pill that could slow down the aging process.
“What we learn will potentially be good for dogs and has great potential to translate to human health,” said project co-director Daniel Promislow of the University of Washington School of Medicine.
If scientists find a genetic marker for a type of cancer in dogs, for instance, that could be explored in humans.
The dogs chosen for the study will still live at home and participate in their daily routines. All types, ages and breeds of dogs are welcome.
Owners will complete periodic online surveys and take their dogs to the vet once a year, with the possibility of extra visits for certain tests. Their welfare will be monitored by a bioethicist and a panel of animal welfare advisers.
To nominate a pet, owners can visit the Dog Aging Project’s website.