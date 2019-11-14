CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Champaign are investigating after finding over 80 dogs in a home with poor living conditions.
According to police, 85 dogs were removed from a home in the 1300 block of West Springfield Ave. on Nov. 7.
Animal Control in Champaign County said they received a tip about the home. They say the living conditions in the home were poor, so they went in to remove the dogs.
The residents were given notice to appear for violating city ordinance. A court date was not immediately known.