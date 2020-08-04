EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters rescued two dogs after they said a fire consumed most of a home's kitchen.
At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to 105 W. Eiche Avenue, where they found heavy smoke coming from inside of the home. Firefighters had to force open the front door to gain entry.
An aggressive interior attack helped crews gain control of the fire in about 10 minutes. Authorities searched the structure and recovered two dogs, who were turned over to neighbors. The people who live in the house were not home at the time.
Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko said the fire happened because someone accidentally left a kitchen stove burner in the "on" position, which caused materials on the nearby counter to ignite. The fire then spread to upper cabinets and into the attic space.
The cause has been deemed accidental. Damage to the single-story ranch home is estimated at $75,000.
The Shumway Fire Protection District assisted Effingham fire crews at the scene. Altamont and Edgewood fire departments provided back fill coverage at the vacated Effingham stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.