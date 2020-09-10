CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Department of Justice awarded a $487,422 grant to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.
The funding is part of the National Crime Statistics Exchange program.
The NCS-X program works to expand by 400 the number of law enforcement agencies reporting crime data to the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Incident-Based Reporting System.
About 6,900 agencies report their data.
The funds awarded to the CCSO will be used to upgrade and replace the current records management system.
