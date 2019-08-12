(WAND) - Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is recalling some bags of baby spinach.
6 oz Dole Baby Spinach bag, Lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2), and 10 oz Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, Lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8), both with Use-by dates of 08-05-2019, have been recalled due to a possible health risk from Salmonella.
No illnesses have been reported.
The impacted products were distributed in IL, IN, KY, MI, NJ, NY, OH, TN, VA, and WI.
The recalled lots are now expired and should no longer be on retail shelves, but some people could still have them in their refrigerators.
Salmonella can cause foodborne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it.
Symptoms of infection may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.