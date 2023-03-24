GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WAND) — Dollar General announced an investment into stores, primarily in labor hours, in the company's fourth quarter and fiscal year results report.
“Looking ahead, we are excited about our plans for fiscal 2023, which include continued investment in our strategic initiatives and an incremental investment of approximately $100 million in our stores, primarily in incremental labor hours, as we look to build on our sales momentum and capture additional market share by further enhancing store standards and the in-store experience," said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief executive officer.
WAND News has received reports that many local Dollar General stores close early due to a lack of staffing. It is unknown at this time how much of the $100 million investment will go towards stores in the area.
During fiscal year 2022, the company opened 1,039 new stores, remodeled 1,795 stores, and relocated 127 stores.
According to DG, 75% of the United States' population lives within five miles of one of its 17,000 stores.
