OREANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Dollar General is coming to the Village of Oreana.
Mayor Aaron Keathley announced a store will open at the northeast corner of Burgess St. and Rt. 48.
Construction will start this week.
The store is expected to open sometime this fall (tentatively mid-October).
