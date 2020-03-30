(WAND) - Dollar General has started offering discounts to medical personnel, first responders and the National Guard during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 10 percent discount applies to "qualifying purchases" and will be available through April 30, the company said in a press release. Dollar General leaders plan to evaluate extending this offer in the coming weeks "based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic".
People just need to show their employment badge or ID at one of over 16,300 Dollar General stores. The discount is not valid with additional Dollar General coupons or toward buying gift cards, phone cards, prepaid Visa cards, prepaid wireless handsets, lottery tickets, Rug Doctor rentals, tobacco and alcoholic beverages.
“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”
The company is also investing in its employees through a "Serving Others" program, which involves $35 million set aside in bonuses for eligible store, distribution center and private fleet employees who work in a six-week period starting in Mid-March. Employees also have an 30 percent digital coupon discount on private brands, which lasts through May 4.
Dollar General previously announced the first hour of business each morning during the pandemic would be for senior citizens to shop. Stores are shutting down an hour early for the safety and well-being of employees, and for them to clean and re-stock shelves.