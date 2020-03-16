(WAND) - Dollar General is dedicating the first hour of operation each day to seniors in response to concerns about COVID-19.
The company announced this new plan will be active beginning on Tuesday, March 17. The idea is to allow seniors - the most vulnerable population to the spreading virus - the chance to buy things they need and avoid busier crowds.
Dollar General encourages other customers to plan shopping trips around the time allotted for seniors who need to shop.
"We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”
Each Dollar General store will close an hour earlier than normal in order to give employees time to clean and re-stock shelves. The change is also for their own health and well-being. Opening hours will remain the same.
People can search for Dollar General hours by location here.