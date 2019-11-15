(WAND) - A stern warning has been issued to Dollar Tree by the US Food and Drug Administration after they found over-the-counter drugs produced by foreign manufactures.
The letter sent to Dollar Tree earlier this month outlines several violations for their over-the-counter drugs, as well as other drug products sole at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores. The FDA is now requesting that they implement a system to ensure these manufacturing practices are changed and doesn’t import adulterated drugs.
The FDA said that Americans deserve drugs that are safe and meet their standard of quality.
"In this case, Dollar Tree has the ultimate responsibility to ensure that it does not sell potentially unsafe drugs and other FDA-regulated products to Americans," he said. "We will remain vigilant in our efforts to protect the U.S. public from companies who put the health of Americans at risk -- whether through the manufacturing and distribution of products we regulate or other means."
The letter outlines that some of the drugs came from Shanghai Weierya Daily Chemicals Factory and Hangzhou Zhongbo Industrial Company Ltd., which the letter details have shown a pattern of serious violations of the law, such as not testing raw materials or drugs for pathogens and quality.
Dollar Tree has plans to meet with the FDA about the concerns. The company has 15 days to respond to the FDA and failure to do so could result in legal action.
Dollar Tree issued this statement after they received the letter:
"We are committed to our customers' safety and have very robust and rigorous testing programs in place to ensure our third-party manufacturers' products are safe," Randy Guiler, vice president of investor relations at Dollar Tree.”
"Each of the items referenced in the report are topical, and not ingestible, products. As always, we are cooperating with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). We plan to meet with the FDA in the near future and expect that our plans will satisfy their requirements in all regards," the statement said.