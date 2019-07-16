URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The trial for a man accused of domestic-terrorism has been postponed.
Michael Hari's trial will now be Sept. 17 in Urbana.
Hari's public defenders had objected to the trial being postponed. However, the Sept. 17 date does still satisfy Hari's request to be tried in Illinois before he is tried on charges he is facing in Minnesota, the News Gazette reports.
That trial is set for Sept. 30.
The U.S. Attorney's Office was concerned that the lead prosecutor assigned to that case, Eugene Miller, would not be available as lead counsel in Hari's trial in Urbana, because the sentencing phase of Brendt Christensen's trial is still underway
Hari is one of four men from Clarence charged in two states in connection with firebombing of a mosque in Bloomington, Minn. and the attempted firebombing of the Women's Health Practice in Champaign in 2017.
30-year-old Michael McWhorter, 23-year-old Joe Morris, 23 and 19-year-old "E.J." Mack are co-defendants. They have all pleaded guilty to different counts and are awaiting sentencing.