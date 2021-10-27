DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. All month WAND has introduced you to victims and advocates in the Decatur community, but during a panel discussion Tuesday night, officials say domestic violence could also be driving crime in the community.
The panel, organized by Macon County CASA, was focused on breaking stereotypes.
"I was going through my divorce 8 years after I had escaped the relationship, and didn't even realize that I had necessarily been in an abusive relationship- even though my ex-wife had put me in a coma,” Joshua Kellog told a room gathered for the event at Millikin University.
Kellog shared his story of verbal and financial abuse that escalated over time, eventually landing him in the hospital.
"The reality is that our neighbor, our coworker, other people we might work with in our jobs, might be experiencing trauma due to some of this family violence,” Julia Livingston explained. Livingston is the Executive Director of Macon County CASA.
Decatur’s Interim Police Chief Shane Brandel told WAND, the issue is more widespread than you might realize. He said about 10-15% of the almost 50,000 calls his officers respond to each year- are for some sort of family violence call.
"Some people think its localized to say maybe a lower income class- it's not. It is across all incomes, it's across all social levels, across all neighborhoods, across the city,” Chief Brandel explained.
He said domestic violence accounts for much of the violent crime in Decatur, and generation violence could even be driving crime rates higher.
"You see it over and over again- when you see violence in the home it becomes normal, violence becomes a normalized behavior, it becomes a normalized response. So then when you have the children who have been exposed to that, and then that normalized behavior becomes part of their every day actions- that's how they respond to situations, they respond with violence,” Chief Brandel added.
Working together, groups like CASA, Dove, Legal Aid and Police hope to fight back, breaking the cycle to make Decatur a safer city.
Dove’s domestic violence hotline is available 24-7 at: 217-423-2238.
