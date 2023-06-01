URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Domestic violence is a crime that happens behind closed doors. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 9 men experience domestic violence.
"We usually don't see domestic violence. But we know based on statistics, that our neighbors are experiencing it. Someone on your street is probably experiencing domestic violence," said Kelsey Probbers, Domestic Violence Program Director at Dove Inc.
As the summer months approach, local law enforcement and agencies tend to see an increase of domestic violence related calls and incidents. According to Lieutenant Mike Cervantes, with criminal investigations at the Urbana Police Department, there was a 3% increase in domestic violence calls heading into the summer last year.
"Usually, we do see higher rates of domestic violence during the summer," said Probbers.
"Thus far in 2023, we're responding to about 106 domestics a month on average. And there have been 432 calls for service in the last five months," said Cervantes.
On Wednesday, Urbana Police responded to a fatal domestic violence stabbing. Police say a 38-year-old Urbana woman had an active order of protection against 51-year-old, Robert Cavette.
"An altercation between the two took place and during the course of that altercation, the female was battered and choked by Mr. Cavette. Before losing consciousness, she was able to get hold of a knife and stabbed Mr. Cavette," said Cervantes.
For police, domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous to respond to.
"Because they're so emotionally charged in domestic instances. Therefore, they're highly vulnerable. These instances generally take place in people's homes where we're on their turf and they have weapons stashed," explained Cervantes.
If you are in need of help, they encourage reaching out to local agencies. Dove Inc. in Decatur offers several services and programs to assist victims. For more information, visit their website here.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline - (800)799-SAFE.
You can find help hotlines for surrounding counties here.
