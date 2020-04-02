(WAND) - While many services in central Illinois are shut down right now, assistance is still available to victims of domestic violence.
Courage Connection in Champaign says it and other social service agencies are still open to offer assistance to anyone in an abusive relationship.
"People don't realize that the services are available," said Osajuli Cravens, Courage Connection. "They might feel because of COVID-19, the services aren't there, so they're choosing to stay in a bad situation, and they don't have to... Even if it's something like counseling, where we can't meet one-on-one, we can still provide counseling over the phone."
With many Illinoisans home with family members and partners for much longer than usual during the stay-at-home order, it may come as a surprise that Courage Connection says it hasn't seen a change in domestic violence reports recently.
"We have not seen, at this moment, a rise in phone calls or anything with our agency," Cravens said. "But that's not to say it won't happen (eventually)."
Dove Inc. in Decatur says it's seen less domestic violence cases during the pandemic.
"Right now, we have actually seen a decrease in calls," said Teri Ducy, Dove Inc.
However, the agency is preparing for a possible escalation in cases.
"It's kind of a scary thing," Ducy said. "The longer this goes (on), and the situation that victims are in, an atmosphere right now with their abuser, they may not have anywhere else to go."
While not all agencies are able to offer shelter during the pandemic, help is coming from the Illinois Department of Human Services. On Thursday, the agency announced a $1.2 million plan to fill shelter needs for domestic violence and sexual assault victims. Anyone needing this service can call the Domestic Violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338.
Dove Inc. can be reached at 217-423-2238.
Courage Connection can be reached at 217-352-7151.
Domestic Violence hotlines for individual Central Illinois counties are:
- 217.423.2238 - Macon County
- 217.935.6072 - DeWitt County
- 217.774.4888 - Shelby County
- 217.728.9334 - Moultrie County
- 217.762.2122 - Piatt County