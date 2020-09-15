CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The executive director of the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club in Champaign has announced he will step down in the summer of 2021, with the goal of pursuing consulting and business opportunities.
Sam Banks wrote a letter to the DMBGC Board of Directors, in which he said he will be in the position through June 30, 2021. He will continue service to the board as needed in order to ensure the transition to new leadership is smooth.
Banks is credited with leading the club to a "financial and programmatic resurgence," according to a press release. He was selected to lead the organization in July 2012.
The release said the club expanded programs in order to serve over 1,500 youth each year during Banks' tenure. His leadership also led to the establishment of youth services in Rantoul, the founding of a partnership with the Champaign Park District to have DMBGC elementary services in the nearly-complete Martens Community Center, and the creation of the DMBGC Foundation to support sustainability for the organization in the long term.
“Sam has done a wonderful job leading the mission and work of the club over the past 8 years," Board President Jerry Ramshaw said. "He took over as director during some difficult financial and programmatic times. His work with the board, staff and the community, has literally turned the club around on all levels. We’re going to miss his leadership, but he’s leaving the club in the best possible condition to extend his work into the future and continue to make an even greater impact for youth and families who need us most."
Banks looked back on his time with the club in the announcement.
“It is a bittersweet decision for me to leave this wonderful organization," Banks said. "Being a part of the mission and work of the club has been one of the best experiences of my career. To see how far the organization has come, and the impact it has had on so many young people and families makes me proud of the work and efforts that have taken place over the past eight years."
Leaders are beginning the search for a new director of the local Boys & Girls Club immediately. The process will involve the support of local stakeholders and the Boys & Girls Club of America, DMBGC national affiliate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.