(WAND) – A police department is warning people to write 2020 when signing legal documents instead of abbreviating the year.
In a Facebook post, the East Millinocket Police Department said writing “20” for the year 2020 could lead to potential fraud.
The department said someone could add additional digits to the abbreviated year. For example, a person could add the digits “17” or “19” to make it look like 2017 or 2019.
“It could potentially save you some trouble down the road,” the department wrote.