(WAND) — The American Red Cross says that the beginning of the new year is typically one of the most challenging times to collect blood products.

As an added incentive to blood and blood product donors, all January donations will automatically enter the donor into a drawing for Super Bowl LVII tickets.

The American Red Cross partnered with the NFL to provide a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses. 

Interested donors can make appointments at RedCrossBlood.org or can check out the blood donation opportunities listed below.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 19-31


Cass

Beardstown

1/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saint Johns Lutheran Church, 214 E 6th St

_______________

Champaign

Champaign

1/26/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lodgic Everyday Community, 1807 S. Neil Street

Urbana

1/27/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Illinois Illini Union, 1401 West Green Street

_______________

Douglas

Atwood

1/19/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Church of Atwood, 210 North Main Street

_______________

Edgar

Paris

1/23/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW, 601 W Court Street

_______________

Ford

Paxton

1/20/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Paxton First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Center St.

_______________

Macon

Decatur

1/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

1/31/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

Mount Zion

1/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Holy Spirit, 400 North Whitetail Circle

