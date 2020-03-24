MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Crisis Communication Team is holding a donation drive for homemade masks and Personal Protective Equipment.
Donations will be accepted on Thursday, March 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. and each of the following Thursdays (April 2 and April 9) at the Decatur Civic Center drive-thru at 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza in Decatur.
Donations will be sent to Crossing Healthcare, Decatur Memorial Hospital, and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
Donations can include boxed, unused surgical type masks (including N95 masks), clean handmade sewn masks, unused wrapped or boxed gowns and exam gloves, hand sanitizer, and bleach wipes and alcohol wipes.
For handmade masks, you are recommended to put them in Ziploc bags in quantities of 25.
Do not bring donations directly to the hospitals. Drop them off during the donation drives.