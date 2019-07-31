SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Central Illinois Food Bank received a big donation form a long-time partner.
CHS-Shipman is a part of the nation's leading farmer-owned cooperative. Erin Williams, who works in communications for CHS-Shipman, said the company has partnered with the food bank for the past seven years.
"We are passionate about feeding the world quality food, and we think that should start at home," Williams said.
The organization donated more than $5,000 to the food bank.
During their partnership, CHS -Shipman has raised more than $60,000 for the cause.
"We raise money here locally for the food bank, but in partnership with our cooperate office in Minnesota, they match us $100 per full-time employee who works for us locally," Williams said. "At CHS-Shipman, we have presented seven other $900 checks to local food pantries."
Pam Molitoris, director of Central Illinois Food Bank, said the organization distributes 9,000,000 pounds of food annually to more than 160 food pantries.
"The 21 counties we serve ... we go up to Logan County, down to Jefferson, over to Macon County and over to Adams County," Molitoris said. "There are over 100,000 people in those areas that need food assistance."
The food bank will use this money to buy foods that are most needed in the community.
"We do our very best to get healthy (and) nutritious products," Molitoris said. "These dollars go toward bringing in produce like potatoes, onions, sweet peppers, squash, grapes and apples."
All of the money donated goes into a pool of funds, giving agencies around the area an equal chance to access it.
"It's that dream being fulfilled, that we are coming together to make peoples' lives better," Molitoris said.