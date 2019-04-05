Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Baby TALK is looking forward to moving out of its cramped facility on West Macon Street in Decatur into a larger more spacious building in the foreseeable future.
On Thursday, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation announced it was donating an additional $25 million to a Community Care Campus currently under construction just north of downtown Decatur. The 80,000 square foot building will house programs operated by Baby Talk and the Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation, (DMOC). Both agencies serve children from low-income or at-risk families.
“The new facility will give us larger spaces for children,” said Cindy Bardelebren of Baby TALK. “We’re going to have quality well trained staff. But we’re also going to have the physical environment that’s really going to be able to impact children’s development and their growth.”
Baby TALK helps children ages six-weeks to three years old. The new building will allow Baby TALK to serve 128 children in 16 classrooms. It will also have an accessible playground right outside of its facility.
Construction on the new building will take 18-24 months. The Buffett Foundations total investment at the Community Care Campus now stands at $55 million.