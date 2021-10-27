DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A program seeking donations to help Vermilion County kids in need this Christmas has started to accept 2021 donations.
Officials with Project Success of Vermilion County have started the latest edition of the Christmas Wish List program. According to the organization's website, the program has provided kids and teens who have an extreme need with gifts and basic necessities since it started in 2000.
In the last holiday season, 242 Vermilion County children received warm clothing, shoes, winter coats, hats and gloves, stockings, hygiene items, and toys and gifts.
Publication of the full wish list is expected to start in mid-November, should a person want to select a specific child to donate to. Leaders said they are currently accepting monetary donations, stocking stuffers and new gift boxes.
Donations can be delivered or mailed to Project Success at:
917 N. Walnut St., Suite 203
Danville, IL 61832
Donations can also be made by clicking this link and going to the "donate" button.
For more information, call (217)446-3200 or email kdavid@vcprojectsuccess.org.
